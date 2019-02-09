Notice Guest Book View Sign



August 1, 1955 - February 6, 2019

Charleston

Julia Springs Haile, MD, 63, of Charleston, South Carolina, died at Roper Hospital after a sudden and brief illness on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Judy was born August 1, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama, daughter of the late Ralph Thomas Haile Jr. and Julia Lachicotte Haile. She grew up in Myrtle Beach, swimming in the ocean, climbing cedar trees, and playing with her sister and cousins. She attended Furman University, MUSC Medical School, and later did a fellowship in infectious disease at MUSC. She initially practiced internal medicine in Rogersville, TN and has practiced infectious disease here in Charleston for the last 20 years.

She loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking, kayaking, and tending to her beautiful garden. Judy was also an avid tennis player, making some of her closest friends on the tennis court. As a patron of the arts as well, she loved jazz music, and eagerly awaited the Spoleto Festival every year.

Aunt Judy was adored by her nieces and nephews. She played an integral part in their upbringing and remained a family cornerstone to the very end. She was universally known as a selfless caregiver to patients, family, and friends alike. The world is a much better place because of her.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Roper Hospital for their excellent care.

Judy is preceded in death by her father, her mother, and Aunt Alice Anne Scarborough. She is survived by her sister, Alice Buck Haile Brenner; nephews: Sean Matthew Brenner, Seth Forrest Brenner, and Jeremiah Irwin Brenner; niece, Jessica Lee Brenner (Joo Lee); grandniece, Vera Maxwell Lee; and cousins: Mary Springs Couteaud (Stefan), and Robert Scarborough (Kathy).

Her funeral service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or the Coastal Conservation League, PO Box 1765, Charleston, SC 29402.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



Julia Springs Haile, MDAugust 1, 1955 - February 6, 2019CharlestonJulia Springs Haile, MD, 63, of Charleston, South Carolina, died at Roper Hospital after a sudden and brief illness on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.Judy was born August 1, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama, daughter of the late Ralph Thomas Haile Jr. and Julia Lachicotte Haile. She grew up in Myrtle Beach, swimming in the ocean, climbing cedar trees, and playing with her sister and cousins. She attended Furman University, MUSC Medical School, and later did a fellowship in infectious disease at MUSC. She initially practiced internal medicine in Rogersville, TN and has practiced infectious disease here in Charleston for the last 20 years.She loved the outdoors and could often be found hiking, kayaking, and tending to her beautiful garden. Judy was also an avid tennis player, making some of her closest friends on the tennis court. As a patron of the arts as well, she loved jazz music, and eagerly awaited the Spoleto Festival every year.Aunt Judy was adored by her nieces and nephews. She played an integral part in their upbringing and remained a family cornerstone to the very end. She was universally known as a selfless caregiver to patients, family, and friends alike. The world is a much better place because of her.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Roper Hospital for their excellent care.Judy is preceded in death by her father, her mother, and Aunt Alice Anne Scarborough. She is survived by her sister, Alice Buck Haile Brenner; nephews: Sean Matthew Brenner, Seth Forrest Brenner, and Jeremiah Irwin Brenner; niece, Jessica Lee Brenner (Joo Lee); grandniece, Vera Maxwell Lee; and cousins: Mary Springs Couteaud (Stefan), and Robert Scarborough (Kathy).Her funeral service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 2:00pm. The family will receive friends Saturday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or the Coastal Conservation League, PO Box 1765, Charleston, SC 29402.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Funeral Home J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

232 Calhoun Street

Charleston , SC 29401

(843) 723-2524 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close