Julie Elizabeth Harbin
October 21, 1946 - January 24, 2019
Murrells Inlet, SC
Julie Elizabeth Wood Harbin, 72, of Murrells Inlet, SC departed this life January 24, 2019 to prepare for her next soul adventure.
Born October 21, 1946 in Clinton, SC to Dr. Burrell L. Wood, Jr. and Bessie Fortner Wood.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Julie's life Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.
Contributions in honor of Julie may be sent to Children International, a non-profit child sponsorship organization, at www.children.org
Express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 6, 2019