June E. (Wells) McDowell
1942019
Murrells Inlet, SC
June Elizabeth (Wells) McDowell age 76 of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away at MUSC in Charleston on Monday, August 12, 2019.
June was born to the late John Ford Wells and Mary Elizabeth Goff on May 4, 1943 in Murrells Inlet, SC. She graduated from Socastee High School in 1962.
June is survived by her husband of 56 years Kenneth Legrande McDowell. She is also survived by her children: Kimberly Rubi of Centreville, VA, Amy (Kevin) Strader of Mt Pleasant, SC; and Allison Benjamin of Lexington, KY; five grandchildren: Nicholas Rubi, Heather Rubi, Reagan Strader, Caroline Strader, and Sarah Benjamin; and her first great-grandchild: Kenneth Rubi.
Along with her parents, June is preceded in passing by her brothers Wayne and Laverne Wells. She has six surviving siblings: Linda, Mary, Danny, Liston, Doug, Gary and a large loving, extended family and many supportive friends.
Visitation and the funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Burroughs Funeral Home located at 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet. Visitation will be at 10AM and the funeral services will be held at 11AM. The graveside services will immediately follow at the Belin Memorial Cemetery located at 4182 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 16, 2019