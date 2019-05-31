Karen Weisser Layton
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Karen Weisser Layton, 72, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born March 18, 1947 in Grand Forks, ND, daughter of the late William Charles Weisser and Norma Evelyn McDonald.
Karen graduated from the University Of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Shortly afterward she and Joe moved to Atlanta, GA and raised two sons. She lived there until retirement in 2006, when they relocated to North Myrtle Beach. She worked as a merchandiser with American Greetings and loved working with her flowers and traveling around the world.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Layton; sons, Todd (Leigh) Layton of Atlanta, GA & Bill (Elizabeth) Layton of St. Louis, MO; brother, John (Barbara) Weisser of Marquette, MI; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on May 31, 2019