Karen P. Sauthoff (1952 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time god bless..."
    - Patricia Petrozziello
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Garden City, SC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Karen P. Sauthoff
February 26, 1952 - January 8, 2020
Surfside Beach
Karen P. Sauthoff, 67, of Surfside Beach and loving wife of Bob Sauthoff, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
A funeral mass will be held 4:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City. The family will receive friends at Burroughs Funeral Home Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.