Karen P. Sauthoff
February 26, 1952 - January 8, 2020
Surfside Beach
Karen P. Sauthoff, 67, of Surfside Beach and loving wife of Bob Sauthoff, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
A funeral mass will be held 4:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City. The family will receive friends at Burroughs Funeral Home Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 12, 2020