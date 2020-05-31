Karen Price
January 12, 1948 - May 26, 2020
Conway
Karen A. Price, 72, wife of James L. Price, passed away May 26, 2020 at her home.
Born January 12, 1948 in S.06 an Diego, CA, Mrs. Price was the daughter of the late Jeannie Ewing. She was a Registered Nurse who worked in the Emergency Department of Conway Medical Center. She was also an Oncology Certified Nurse and worked for the Carolina Cancer Center and the Carolina Regional Cancer Center. She was a member and past-president of the Oncology Nursing Society. In her spare time, Mrs. Price enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and reading. An avid traveler, she lived in 3 foreign countries and visited 19 others.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jim Price; her children, Charmaine A. James and husband John of Mansfield, TX and their children Porchae A. Culhane and husband Andrew, Jeannessa James, Christopher James and wife Victoria, Kaitlin Backus and husband Ross ; and Candice McCray and husband Forrest of Abilene, TX and their children, Connor McCray, and Campbell McCray.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Deacon Jim Hinnerschitz of the Catholic Church of St. James. The family will receive friends following the service. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, please observe proper social distancing.
Please sign the online guest resister at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
January 12, 1948 - May 26, 2020
Conway
Karen A. Price, 72, wife of James L. Price, passed away May 26, 2020 at her home.
Born January 12, 1948 in S.06 an Diego, CA, Mrs. Price was the daughter of the late Jeannie Ewing. She was a Registered Nurse who worked in the Emergency Department of Conway Medical Center. She was also an Oncology Certified Nurse and worked for the Carolina Cancer Center and the Carolina Regional Cancer Center. She was a member and past-president of the Oncology Nursing Society. In her spare time, Mrs. Price enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and reading. An avid traveler, she lived in 3 foreign countries and visited 19 others.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jim Price; her children, Charmaine A. James and husband John of Mansfield, TX and their children Porchae A. Culhane and husband Andrew, Jeannessa James, Christopher James and wife Victoria, Kaitlin Backus and husband Ross ; and Candice McCray and husband Forrest of Abilene, TX and their children, Connor McCray, and Campbell McCray.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Deacon Jim Hinnerschitz of the Catholic Church of St. James. The family will receive friends following the service. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, please observe proper social distancing.
Please sign the online guest resister at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 31, 2020.