Karen Zarzecki

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Zarzecki.

Karen Lynn Zarzecki
February 6, 1977 - March 28, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Karen Lynn Zarzecki, 42, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center. She was born February 06, 1977 in Syracuse, NY. A celebration of life will be held 2:30pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
logo
Funeral Home
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.