Karen Lynn Zarzecki
|
February 6, 1977 - March 28, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Karen Lynn Zarzecki, 42, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center. She was born February 06, 1977 in Syracuse, NY. A celebration of life will be held 2:30pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 with Father Ed Fitzgerald officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 30, 2019