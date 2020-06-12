Karlene Rudolph
1942 - 2020
Karlene G. Rudolph
June 12, 1942-June 9, 2020
Conway
Karlene "Kay," "Miss Goch" Gochenour Rudolph, age 77, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Born June 12, 1942, in Washington, D.C., Karlene was the daughter of the late Karl Luther and Irene Crandall Stine Gochenour. She was predeceased, in 2002, by her husband of 17 years, Donald Rudolph. She was also predeceased by her only sister, Nancy Gochenour Stiltner in May of 2018. Mrs. Rudolph is survived by her very special brother-in-law Jennings B. "Britt" Stiltner, a 30-year Air Force veteran.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Conway.
Karlene was a 1960 graduate of Anacostia High School in Washington, DC; and a 1964 graduate of Western Maryland College. In 1977, she received her Masters of Arts Degree from Glassboro State University in NJ.
Mrs. Rudolph was a retired educator. She touched many lives and influenced many students over her 45-year career. She also performed in several plays at Wheelwright Theater at CCU.
For over 20 years, she was a devoted golfer.
She was active in the Myrtle Trace South community.
Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Kyle Randle officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Family Life Center, following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to FUMC, Building Fund, 1001 5th Avenue, Conway, SC 29526 or Help 4 Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, or Best Friends Animal Shelter, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kenab, Utah 84741.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
Family Life Center
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
