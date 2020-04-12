Kathleen T. Bogasse
Myrtle Beach, SC
Kathleen T. Bogasse, 97, passed away on April 5, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Raleigh, NC, she was the daughter of J. Marvin and Lily M. Thompson.
She graduated from St. Mary's Jr. College and Meredith College with a BA in Education.
After teaching first grade for a year, Kathleen devoted her time to her husband, raising two daughters, and participating in numerous social and civic activities. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, SC. Among other things, she enjoyed her Book Club, "Lunch Bunch", Garden Club and Church Circle.
Kathleen will be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness, and never-ending willingness to help others.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Glenda B. Thacker; son-in-law, Edgar W. Thacker; granddaughter, Christina B. Williamson; great-granddaughter, Andrea N. Tomes; and sister, Doris Wall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Bogasse; daughter, Barbara Anne Bogasse; sister, Geet Perry; and brothers, Hal Thompson and Wiley Thompson.
A memorial service will be held once the coronavirus pandemic is resolved. An announcement will be placed in the newspaper with details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or Embrace Hospice, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 12, 2020