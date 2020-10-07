Kathleen Agnes Bond
February 19, 1918 - October 4, 2020
Conway
Kathleen Agnes Bond, (nee Parson) age 102, wife of the late William K. Bond passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Mrs. Bond was born in Alexandria, Virginia, a daughter of the late William Parsons and Agnes Ryan. She was the last of eleven children, one sister and nine brothers. Mrs. Bond married William Keeble Bond on June 22, 1938. Mrs. Bond was a member of St. James Catholic Church where she was active in the Ladies Guild and with great pride, she help develop of the Meditation Garden. She had an extensive career with the Federal Government in Washington, DC. Prior to retirement in 1978, she was employed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Surviving are: two sons, William T. Bond (Lois) of Sterling, VA and Glenn L. Bond of Conway; one daughter, K. D. Laurie Bond of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Kelleigh E. Crawford, Christopher T. Bond and Catherine C. Bond; three great-grandchildren, William Bond, Sam Crawford, and Tommy Bond; and many special nieces and nephews.
Due to the restrictions and concerns with the Covid 19 virus, funeral services will be private. Contact the family for funeral details.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday in the gathering area at St. James Catholic Church.
Memorials may be sent to St. James Mediation Garden 1071 Academy Dr., Conway, SC 29526 or to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and residents of Brookdale Senior Living facility for the loving care of their mother.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.