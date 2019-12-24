Kathleen Bullard
January 13, 1930-December 21, 2019
Loris
Mrs. Kathleen W. Bullard, 89, widow of the late Raymond E. Bullard, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Born January 13, 1930 in Nichols, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Rebecca West. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Bullard was a member of Loris First United Methodist Church and the Loris Garden Club. She was a hospital volunteer for many years and a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed gardening and loved animals.
Mrs. Bullard was predeceased by her husband of 48 years and her brothers, Luke West, W. W. West, James West, and Harvey West. Survivors include her son, Glenn Bullard and wife Kenna of Loris; her nephews, Larry West and wife Patricia and Danny West and wife Susan; her nieces, Patricia Brocklesby and husband Phil, Barbara Waddell, and Dianne Johnson and husband Mike; and many great nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Bruce Adams. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Mrs. Bullard's name to the .
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 24, 2019