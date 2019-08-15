Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Mohr (Kitty) Payne Sheffler. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kathleen (Kitty) Mohr Payne Sheffler

January 1, 1947 - August 10, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Kathleen (Kitty) Mohr Payne Sheffler of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Kitty was born to the late Mary Margaret Graham Mohr and Robert O Mohr. She is survived by her loving husband Greg Sheffler of Myrtle Beach, her beloved children Shannon Payne (Diane) of Blauvelt, NY, Brendon Payne (Christine) of

Myrtle Beach, beloved siblings Janet Mohr Cooledge of Myrtle Beach, Michael Mohr (Barbara) of Knoxville, TN, Thomas J Mohr (Kathy) of Sterling IL; her grandchildren Alexa and Hunter Of Blauvelt, NY, Thomas and Morgan of Myrtle Beach; a niece Karissa Mohr Shultz (Frank) and their children Megan and Zach of Colorado, nephews Sean Mohr (Brandi) and their children Connor and Alex of Knoxville , Chad Mohr (Molly) and their children of Indiana and Kelly Mohr of Michigan

Kitty was known for her great wit, her smile, her unique ability as a confidant and compassionate listener. She loved music and so her legacy to all who love her is written in the song, by Lee Ann Womach, I HOPE YOU DANCE.

Kitty's song has ended, but her melody lingers on.



