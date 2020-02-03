Kathryn Beckworth Johnson
March 20, 1962 - February 2, 2020
Conway
Kathryn Beckworth Johnson, 57, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at McLeod Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 20, 1962 in Reidsville, NC, a daughter of the late Alvie Mathew and Peggy Stokes Beckworth.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Dale Johnson, one brother, Alvie Mathew Beckworth Jr.
Kathryn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Aynor. Kathryn loved her family very much and loved sitting around with them listening to all their secrets and never revealing to anyone.
Ms. Johnson is survived by one son, William Bradley Guyton (Tasha) of Conway; ex daughter in law, Deana Guyton; five step daughters, Pamela Harris (Steve), Kimberly Newby (Sean), Teresa Cullison, Denise Johnson (Buddy) and Jennifer Herring; one brother, David Beckworth (Sylvia); two sisters, Vicky Fletcher and Susie Cooper; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services from 6pm until 8pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held 11am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Tyler Caines officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 3, 2020