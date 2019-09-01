Kathryn Languell
Carolina Shores
Kathryn M. Languell, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born in Torrington, CT, she was the daughter of Charles and Cecelia Kissh.
She is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Anthony Languell, two daughters, Marta Languell of Torrington, CT and Margret Warner of Watertown, CT, and a grandson, Andrew Languell of Torrington, CT. Also, her sister Barbara Bruno of Hartland, VT and her brother Charles Kissh of Puerto Rico.
She was a wife and best friend and a loving and supportive mother to her two daughters. She will be missed, but will leave us all with fond and lasting memories.
The family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, SC on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 1, 2019