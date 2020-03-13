Kathy Smith Bashor
March 24, 1959 - March 10, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Kathy Smith Bashor, age 60, wife of Larry Bashor died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Mrs. Bashor was born on March 24, 1959 in Myrtle Beach, SC, a daughter of the late Huey and Sadie Scott Smith. Prior to retirement, she was employed by AVX in Myrtle Beach, SC. She attended Beulah Baptist Church. She loved helping others and enjoyed gardening. Mrs. Bashor was predeceased by her daughter, Tonya Bashor.
Surviving in addition to her husband of Myrtle Beach are: one sister, Kay Smith Benton of Myrtle Beach; four nephews; Austin Benton, Shane Bashor, Brad Bashor and Tony Bashor; two nieces, Amy Bashor and Sharon Bashor; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Roger Black and Rev. Tony Bashor officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday.
Memorials may be sent to Beulah Baptist Church, 2651 Hwy 66, Loris, SC 29569.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 13, 2020