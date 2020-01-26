Kathy Ulmer. Bell
November 25, 1950 - January 24, 2020
Loris
Kathy U. Bell, 69, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 25, 1950 in Loris SC, a daughter of the late John Henry Ellis and Gwendolyn Madeline Sarvis Ulmer.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Glenda Walker; a brother, John Henry Ellis Ulmer Jr., and brother in law, Pastor Danny Martin.
Kathy was a loving, caring, compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Kathy worked with Horry County School District as a School Service Field Trainer for twenty-four years. She loved her Lord and serving him each day. She always put others first and enjoyed sewing, cooking and helping others.
Kathy is survived by her husband, of more than 47 years, Jimmy A. Bell; one son, Ricky E. Bell (Alyson); one daughter, Julia Bell Richardson (Justin); four sisters, Cindy Sarvis (Earl), Patty Marlowe (Greg), Sherry Smith (Clayton) and Terri Martin; five grandchildren, Hunter Brown, Jasper Bell, Austin Bell, Emma Richardson and Manning Bell and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family, friends and church members who will miss her dearly.
The family will receive friends from 1:30pm to 2:30pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Watson Funeral Services.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow at Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers please consider making memorials to: Adrian Freewill Baptist Church: 4553 Adrian Hwy Conway, SC 29526.
Project Restoring Hope Food Pantry (The Refuge): 290 Dunn Shortcut Road Conway, SC 29527 or
The Gideon's International: P.O. Box 98 Aynor, SC 29511
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 26, 2020