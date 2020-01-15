Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Send Flowers Notice

Kathy Warchol-Hall

May 15, 1955 - January 13, 2020

Murrells Inlet

Kathy Warchol-Hall passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. Kathy was born in Northbridge, MA and was a 1973 graduate of Northbridge High School. She was a 9 letter athlete in softball, basketball and field hockey and later honored with an induction to the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame. She attended Quinsigamond Community College, leading the girls basketball team to a conference championship in 1974. After marrying the love of her life, Kathy settled in Northbridge to raise a family. She worked for the federal government for 42 years, and was honored with the prestigious Commissioners Award before retiring to South Carolina in 2015. She was a proud mother and wife, who enjoyed her Polish heritage, traveling to spend time with her children and competing in shuffle board and bocce ball tournaments.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Stephen Hall Sr. of Murrells Inlet; 3 children, Stephen Jr. of Culpepper, VA, Curtis of Nashville, TN and Christina of Panama City Beach, FL; two brothers, Kenneth and Walter Warchol, both of Northbridge and 8 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Warchol and sister Christine.

Kathy will be interned at St. Peter's cemetery in Northbridge in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to All4Paws Animal Rescue of Pawleys Island, SC.

