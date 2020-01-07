Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Redmond. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Notice



September 11, 1980-January 3, 2020

North Myrtle Beach

Katie Redmond, age 39, of North Myrtle Beach passed away unexpectedly at home with family on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born September 11, 1980 in Pensacola, FL to George and Carey Redmond. She has lived in North Myrtle Beach for over 25 years and always enjoyed going to the beach to relax. She worked in the restaurant service industry and vacation rental industry. She obtained a Bachelors in Business Management from Coastal Carolina University. She has two wonderful children as well, Mason Redmond, age 5 and Alexis Redmond, age 3. She will surely be missed by all of her family and friends she has made over the years.

She is survived by her mother, Carey Redmond; her father, George Redmond and step-mother Pat Redmond; her sister, Amy Harrelson; her step brother, Scott Mathews and step sister-in-law Kelly Mathews; and her niece, Amelia Mathews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home in Little River, SC. There will be Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. at her father's house, George Redmond.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Mason's and Lexi's Educational Fund located at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/masonlexi-educational-trust-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet





