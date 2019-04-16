Keith Oneil Moore
|
March 24, 1949 - April 13, 2019
Hemingway
Hemingway, SC Keith Oneil Moore, 70, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home. Mr. Keith was born in Hemingway, SC, a son of the late Grover Lee and Emma Cribb Moore. He was retired from 3V Chemical Company as a Millwright and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Patty Falischia Long Moore; children, Allyssa Kaye Delpiano, Brandyn Keith Moore, Patty Michelle Moore (David) Sessions, and Angel Maranda Moore (Bert) Cribb; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; brothers, Franklin (Nancy) Moore, Nelson Moore, Stephen Darrell Moore, Wallace (Tammy) Moore, and Rawlin (Sue) Moore; sisters, Brenda (Wylie) Goodman and Darlene (Ernie) Moore.He was predeceased by two brothers, H. L. Moore and Byron Moore. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, with Military Honors will be in the New Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7547 Pleasant Hill Dr., Hemingway, SC 29554. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 410 Williams Hill Road, Hemingway, SC 29554. Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 16, 2019