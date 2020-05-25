Kelsey Nichole McGhee
July 01, 2000 - May 22, 2020
Conway
Kelsey Nichole McGhee, 19, of Conway, SC passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born July 01, 2000 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
A celebration of Kelsey's life will be held 2:00pm Monday, May 25, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 with Trey Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
For further family information, memorial donations and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 25, 2020.