Kelsey McGhee
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelsey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelsey Nichole McGhee
July 01, 2000 - May 22, 2020
Conway
Kelsey Nichole McGhee, 19, of Conway, SC passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born July 01, 2000 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
A celebration of Kelsey's life will be held 2:00pm Monday, May 25, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 with Trey Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
For further family information, memorial donations and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
I loved you in students at Wellspring. I'm a silent leader. Your joy and happiness was a bright spot in my life. I love you Kelsey and I'm here forever for your family. You will be missed sweet girl but I take comfort in knowing you are low in God's hands.
Wendy Williams
Teacher
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved