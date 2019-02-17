Kenneth A. Sibal
July 11, 1936 - February 14, 2019
Little River
Ken Sibal, 82, passed away on February 14th at home surrounded by family in Little River, SC. He was born on July 11, 1936 to Emil and Marie Sibal.
Ken grew up in the Bronx, NY. He graduated from The McBurney School in Manhattan in 1952. After high school he received his BA degree from Lafayette College (Easton, PA) and his master's degree from Florida State University (Tallahassee, FL). Ken began his professional career working for the State of Pennsylvania and retired after 20+ years working as a lobbyist for New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) spending many days Washington, DC and Albany, NY. After retirement Ken moved south to Calabash, NC / Little River, SC area and had a successful career in commercial real estate making many new friends every day.
Ken married the love of his life, Joy Heeman in 1986 in Binghamton, NY. They were happily married for 32 years. Ken enjoyed reading, collecting coins and stamps, playing cards and trivia games, spending time with his kids and grandkids, who affectionately called him Pize. He loved watching sports, especially his favorite teams: Lafayette Leopards, FSU Seminoles, New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills. Ever the promoter, Ken never met a stranger. He knew where everyone was from in the first 5 minutes of meeting them and surprisingly always knew someone or something about that town that carried on the conversation.
Ken enjoyed watching his grandkids in various productions and sporting events over the years and afforded the family many fun years at Lake Oteyokwa in Hallstead, PA and of course our beloved Sunset Beach, NC. Ken loved and enjoyed his children, grandchildren and life very much.
Ken is survived by his wife Joy of Little River, SC; his brother William, Los Angeles, CA, and his children, Kathy (Steve) Conroy (NY), Debbie (Randy) Kisacky (NY), Frank (Kristi) Heeman (NC), Lisa (Dave) Knier (NC), Leighann Sibal (IA), Lori (Mike) Peck (WA) and 12 wonderful grandchildren- Jenna, Kyla, Ryan, Jake, Shayla, Aubrey, Sophie, Sam, Lydia, Roman, Kenzie, and Toby. He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Marie Sibal; and grandson, Riley.
A private service will be held at Sunset Beach, NC for family and friends.
