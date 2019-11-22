Kenneth T. Gladden Sr.
September 3, 1925 - November 20, 2019
Myrtle Beach
On November 20, 2019, Kenneth "Ken" Theodore Gladden, Sr., 94, went to his eternal home in Heaven.Survivors include his four sons: Kenneth T. Gladden, Jr. "Ted" and his wife, Sarah, of West Columbia, SC; David A. Gladden and his wife, Sandra, of Fountain Inn, SC; Mark A. Gladden of Myrtle Beach, SC; and Joel N. Gladden and his wife, Jane, of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving is his brother, Rev. W.L. Gladden (Vera) of Elgin, SC and sister, Loretta Gladden (Donald) of Columbia, SC; granddaughters, Melissa Gladden Finch of Columbia, SC and Emma Grace Gladden of Myrtle Beach SC; grandsons, Will Gladden (Rachel) of Fountain Inn, SC and Wyatt Gladden of Myrtle Beach, SC; step-grandchildren, Louise Monteith (Charles) of North Charleston, SC and Dee Patterson (Ashley) of Greenwater, WA; and two great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews. To read the full obit please go to www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 22, 2019