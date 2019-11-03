Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dixon
September 17, 1946 - October 11, 2019
Little River
Kenneth "Kenny" Leo Dixon, 73, passed away on October 11, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born September 17, 1946 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Kenneth James and Lucille Dixon.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Butts Dixon; sons, Keith LeRoy Dixon (Catherine Elizabeth), and Lance Henri-Dale Dixon (Kymberli); brother, Dale Dixon (Cindy) and their children, Ricky and Dusty; three grandchildren who called him Pop Pop, Kiani Dixon Bailey, Devin Dixon Bailey, and Tanner Liam-Northcraft Dixon. Also surviving is his canine companion, Olivia.
Mr. Dixon served our country in the U.S. Army and owned Northcraft Signs. He was also part of the Kiwanis and American Legion in Frederick, MD.
The family will hold a memorial service to honor Kenny at 11 am on Saturday, November 9 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post in Frederick, MD on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1 until 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Scott Key Post #11, American Legion Baseball Program, 1450 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702-4336.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 3, 2019