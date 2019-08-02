Kenneth P. Kenny" Norton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Kenneth Paul "Kenny" Norton,56, of Myrtle Beach passed away Tuesday, July 30. 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born February 3, 1963 in Richmond County a son of Paul Norton and Bertie F. Howard.
Kenny has always loved the beach from a young age and managed several clubs in the Myrtle Beach and Grand Strand area.
A memorial service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Roberdel Baptist Church with Rev. Ernie Walters and Rev. Jason Moore officiating.
Surviving, His mother, Bertie Howard and husband Jerry of Hamlet; His father, Paul Norton and wife Beth of FL; His companion, Sheree Friedman of Myrtle Beach, SC and her children, Chance Friedman of Myrtle Beach, Sc and Grayson Friedman of Charlotte; Special aunts, Jean Norton of Hamlet and Janie Carter of Rockingham; Numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet and at other times at his mother's home.
Memorials may be made to Roberdel Baptist Church, Bus Fund, 1118 Richmond Rd. Rockingham, NC 28379.
Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Norton Family and Howard Family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 2, 2019