Kenneth Ray Sanders Jr.
Surfside Beach
Kenneth Ray Sanders Jr. age 73, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, SC he was a son of the late Kathleen and Kenneth Ray Sanders. Mr. Sanders never said a discouraging word about anyone and was an active coach in little league baseball and football. He won a national award for his Reading is Fundamental project. Kenny was a member of the Myrtle Beach Jaycee's for many years and was named outstanding member. He was honored with Who's Who of America for his work with children. Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by a brother, Kerry Sanders.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Alice E. Sanders; a daughter, Chari (Tom) Bobrowski of Pomfret, CT; a grandson, Josh; a sister, Kay Macklen and several nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 950 48th Ave. N., Suite 101 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on July 19, 2019