Kevin L. Gore
Loris
Kevin L. Gore, age 57, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Mr. Gore was born in Loris, a son of Lucille Little Gore and the late Rev. James Alton Gore, Jr. He was predeceased by one brother, Mack Ray Little.
Survivors include his mother, Lucille Little Gore; his children, Adrian Batten, Taquaila Love, Tokorra Henderson, Cagney George, and Brandon Counts; his sister, Yvonne Boyd; and fifteen grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Horry Electric Cooperative, 2774 Cultra Road, Conway, SC with Rev. Dennis E. Chestnut and Rev. Jesse Gore officiating. Burial will follow in the Flag Patch Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 17, 2019