Kevin Gravley
August 14, 1967 - June 16, 2019
Conway
Kevin Allen Gravley, 51, resident of Conway, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at The Medical University of South Carolina, after a sudden illness.
He was born on August 14, 1967 in Beckley, West Virginia, to William Walter Gravely and Violet Mitchem.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Lori Thorpe Gravley and their son, Keegan at home; and Carli Gravley, a daughter from his first marriage to Carla Baker of Fairmont, WV. He is also survived in WV by his father, William (Mariea) Gravely of Beckley, brothers Gary (Bobbi) Gravley of Oak Hill, Melvin (Debbie) Gravley of Beckley, and sister Cheryl Meredith and partner Gary Rafaloski of Fairmont, and many nieces and nephew.
Kevin is predeceased by his mother Violet Minor, and father-in-law Richard Johnson.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 21, 2019