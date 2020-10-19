Kevin Ralph Smith
July 28, 1959 - October 16, 2020
Conway,SC
Kevin Ralph Smith, age 61, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.
Born July 28, 1959 in Gastonia, NC, he was the son of the late William Boyd and Virginia Bryant Smith. Kevin was a retired custodian from Coastal Carolina University. He had a strong will to live the best life he could. He never met a stranger and always told everyone "I love you". Kevin attended Beach Church in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Deborah Smith Crisp and Susan Smith Palmer.
Surviving are a brother, Chuck Moss; nephews, Charles Michael Crisp and Matthew William Crisp; and many cousins and extended family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel