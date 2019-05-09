Kim H. Jones
April 2, 1954-May 7, 2019
Aynor
Aynor…
Kim H. Jones, age 65, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence, following an extended illness.
Born April 2, 1954 in Conway, he was the son of W.I. "Bill" Jones, Jr. and Eloise Hardwick Jones. Kim loved to ride his Harley Davidson. Even through sickness, he never lost his sense of humor.
Along with his parents, Kim is survived by his wife, Nancy Tindal Jones; one daughter, Stephanie Todd (Scott); one son, Chris Jones (Alicia); six grandchildren, Madelyn Todd and Michael, Andy, Brynleigh, Preston, and Ellieana Jones; one brother, W.I. Jones, III (Nancy); and one sister, Cathy Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church with Dr. Larry Crowe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the sanctuary.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Mr. Jones' caretaker, Tonia Williams and his infusion nurse at Waccamaw Hospital, Michelle Baudet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cool Springs Southern Methodist Church, 3051 Highway 319, Aynor, SC 29511.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 9, 2019