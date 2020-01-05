Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kiyoshi Nakato. View Sign Service Information H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel 1020 Spring Street NW Atlanta , GA 30309 (404)-876-1022 Visitation 5:00 PM H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel 1020 Spring Street NW Atlanta , GA 30309 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel 1020 Spring Street NW Atlanta , GA 30309 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Kiyoshi Nakato

AUGUST 31, 1951 - JANUARY 1, 2020

Atlanta

Mr. Kiyoshi "Kiyo" Takahara Nakato, 69, Co-Owner of Nakato Japanese Restaurant, passed away on January 1st, 2020.

Kiyoshi Takahara was born in Tokyo, Japan to Seiji and Masako Takahara on August 31, 1951. He went to school at Rikkyo Gakuin where he immersed himself in baseball and surfing, and later graduated from Rikkyo University in 1973.

After graduating Rikkyo University, Kiyoshi moved to the United States where he met his future wife, Hiroe Nakato at Nakato Japanese Restaurant. They were married on December 26th, 1978 in Atlanta.

Kiyoshi worked tirelessly to help support his wife's family business. His kind temperament, patience, and love for both staff and guests served as a supreme example for his two daughters as they continue the family business.

With his great support and love for hospitality, Kiyoshi helped the Nakato family open restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina and helped run the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina locations.

He was involved in the Japan America Society, Japanese Chamber of Commerce, and helped establish the Happy Science branch in Atlanta.

Kiyoshi's hobbies included fishing with his granddaughters, collecting antiques, driving his classic Mustangs and '66 El Camino, gardening, and cooking.

Kiyoshi Nakato is preceded in death by his parents, Seiji and Masako Takahara.

Kiyoshi Takahara Nakato is survived by his Wife, Hiroe Nakato, Daughter, Sachiyo Nakato Takahara, Son-in-Law Josh Houghkirk, Daughter, Yukiko Nakato Takahara, Son-in-Law Alessandro Buti, Granddaughters, Naomi Houghkirk, Ellie Houghkirk, Julia Buti, and Jane Buti, as well as his older Sister, Setsuko Tokiwa of Yokohama and younger Brother, Nobuaki Takahara of Tokyo.

Visitation will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, January 7th, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Spring Hill Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday, January 8th, at H.M. Patterson & Son - Spring Hill Chapel. There will be a reception to follow at Nakato Japanese Restaurant (1776 Cheshire Bridge Road) where family will receive guests.



