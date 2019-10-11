Kw Cribb (1948 - 2019)
KW Cribb
May 9, 1948 - Oct. 8, 2019
Conway
KW Cribb, born may 9,1948 passed away on Oct 8, 2019 following a short illness. KW was a Vietnam veteran and was a recipient of many citations and awards, including the purple heart due to his acts of bravery and heroism during combat.
KW is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy, 2 children, Anthony (Stephanie) and Wendy (David), 3 grandchildren, Blake, Chelsey and Kayden, siblings, Mae, Ray (Mary Alice) and Larry (Paula).
The family will be receiving family and friends at the home, 9130 Hwy. 701 So. Conway. There will be a gathering of remembrance at the home Saturday at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Fisher House 150 Wentworth St. Charleston SC 29401.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 11, 2019
