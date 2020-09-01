Kyle James McCarthy

December 7, 1995 - August 28, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC.

Kyle James McCarthy, 24, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died Friday, August 28, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was born on December 7, 1995 in Manchester, CT. Kyle graduated from Myrtle Beach High School and was employed by Top Golf Myrtle Beach. Kyle loved kayaking, fishing, bowling, movies, music, Night to Shine Proms and all animals. He had unconditional love for his beloved pet dogs, Dakota and Molly, who welcome him in Heaven.

He loved Super Heroes and was a Super Hero to so many of his family and friends. Kyle especially loved being a part of Champion Autism Network, the SOS Care of SC, and the ARC of SC. He had the kindest, sweetest soul with a smile from ear to ear, and an infectious laugh. A day never went by without some kind of prank on his family and friends. He was his Mother's Light and Shining Star.

He is survived by his mother, Athena Faith Querido of Myrtle Beach, SC; his father, John McCarthy of Tolland, CT; his brother, Ryan McCarthy of Tolland, CT; uncle David Querido Jr. (Godfather) of East Hampton, CT; Godmother Darlene Scaglia of Glastonbury, CT and maternal grandparents, David and Betty Querido of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Services will be held at a later date at The Rock Church, Conway, SC.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kyle McCarthy to Champion Autism Network, Inc, Myrtle Beach; SOS Care of SC; or Barnabas Horse Foundation.





