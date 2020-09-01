1/1
Kyle James McCarthy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle James McCarthy
December 7, 1995 - August 28, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC.
Kyle James McCarthy, 24, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died Friday, August 28, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was born on December 7, 1995 in Manchester, CT. Kyle graduated from Myrtle Beach High School and was employed by Top Golf Myrtle Beach. Kyle loved kayaking, fishing, bowling, movies, music, Night to Shine Proms and all animals. He had unconditional love for his beloved pet dogs, Dakota and Molly, who welcome him in Heaven.
He loved Super Heroes and was a Super Hero to so many of his family and friends. Kyle especially loved being a part of Champion Autism Network, the SOS Care of SC, and the ARC of SC. He had the kindest, sweetest soul with a smile from ear to ear, and an infectious laugh. A day never went by without some kind of prank on his family and friends. He was his Mother's Light and Shining Star.
He is survived by his mother, Athena Faith Querido of Myrtle Beach, SC; his father, John McCarthy of Tolland, CT; his brother, Ryan McCarthy of Tolland, CT; uncle David Querido Jr. (Godfather) of East Hampton, CT; Godmother Darlene Scaglia of Glastonbury, CT and maternal grandparents, David and Betty Querido of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Services will be held at a later date at The Rock Church, Conway, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kyle McCarthy to Champion Autism Network, Inc, Myrtle Beach; SOS Care of SC; or Barnabas Horse Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 31, 2020
We will miss your special smile and humour. You always brought joy to all are gatherings. And life will not be the same in our world without you. You cheered us up if feeling blue and so glad we got to enjoy our fun times even so your life journey was all too brief. We love and miss you.
Papa & MeMe
David & Betty
Grand Parent
August 31, 2020
Kyle was one of the kindest souls, and will be missed. i will forever be heartbroken over the loss and want to give all the family members my condolences. Love Uncle Dave
DAVID QUERIDO
Family
August 31, 2020
Kyle will be missed and was one of the kindest guys around. I will be forever heartbroken over the loss. I send my condolences to all the family members. Love Uncle David

DAVID QUERIDO
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved