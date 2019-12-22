Larry Gene Bias
October 22, 1932 - December 18, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Larry Gene Bias, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Myrtle Beach Estates in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born in Hubbell, West Virginia on October 22, 1932 to the late Hursel & Mabel (Chapman) Bias.
Along with his parents, Larry is reunited in death with his beloved wife of 60 years, Mrs. Opal J. Bias
Left to cherish Larry's memory are his children, Craig Bias and his wife, Sheila & Amy Shamblin and her husband, Guy; his granddaughter, Madison Shamblin;
a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
Larry was a hardworking man with a heart of gold. He was a graduate of St. Albans High School (St. Albans, WV) Class of 1950. While in attendance, he was a gifted sportsman who excelled in any sport he picked up, including football, basketball, baseball & was a proud member of the National Honor Society. His dedication in high school and to sports, allowed for him to continue his education at Marshall University on a full football scholarship. Larry was an avid Marshall University football fan and relished going to games and cheering on his beloved Thundering Herd. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, Larry went on to become a skilled pipe fitter. He retired from Union Carbide Corp./ Bayer after many years of dedicated service. Following his well-deserved retirement, Larry was able to be the avid golfer he always dreamed of, achieving 2 hole-in-ones. Above all else, Larry loved his family with his whole heart and will be deeply missed.
In memory of Larry, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
