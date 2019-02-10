Larry J. Craig
|
Myrtle Beach
Larry J. Craig, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on February 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 38 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett and Lillian Craig. Larry was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather to Adam (Betsi Santone), Grandchildren, A.J. Craig and Stephen Craig of Myrtle Beach; Meredith (Tim) Shuckford; Crown Pont, Indiana; and Marlene Craig, of Arizona. He was loving step-father to Kristy Peters (Nick) Ivkovich, Apex, North Carolina, Steve Peters (Amy), Grandchildren, Samuel Peters and Jessica of Durham, North Carolina; Kathy (Dean) Christian, Glen Ellen, Illinois; Scott (Heather) Peters, Grandchildren, Beckett and Alexia Peters of Lafayette, Indiana; and Eric Peters (deceased) and Grandchildren, August Peters and Charles Peters of Durham, North Carolina.
Larry was a graduate of Crown Pont High School class of 1958 where his classmates have remained lifetime friends. He owned and operated Craig's Clothing for Men for many years when good business was built or developed on fine clothing alterations and services.
Larry was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Youche Country Club. He was a dedicated 32nd Degree Mason and Rotarian. Larry and Carolyn loved to dance to Big Band and Swing music. He was a very siklled golfer, obtaining not just one but two Holes In One. He was a very kind man who will forever be remembered with honor as a true gentleman.
A "Gathering" time will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel Celebration Center on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am- 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 408- 66th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 10, 2019