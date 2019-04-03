Larry Edwin Morman
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Morman.
September 3, 1939 - April 2, 2019
Conway
Larry Edwin Morman, 79, husband of Faith Jarrell Morman, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence.
He was born September 3, 1939 in Ashland, KY the son of the late Milford Versal and Glada Marie Jackson Morman.
Mr. Morman was a retired agent with Life of Virginia Life Insurance Company. He was employed with The Carolina Opry, and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid tennis player and loved golf. He also loved spending time with his new puppy "Buddy".
Survivors including his wife are: one son, Larry "Eddie" Morman, Jr. of Charleston, WV; two daughters, Yvonne Lynn Chappell and husband, Mike of Tabor City, NC, and Deborah "Debbie" Sue Layton of Charleston, WV; one step-son, Tim Stover and wife, Randi of Jacksonville, NC; one sister, Janet Shaffer and husband, Mark of Salem, WV; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pine Grove Baptist Church, 4686 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., Conway, SC 29526.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 3, 2019