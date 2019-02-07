Notice Guest Book View Sign

Laura Lynn Hildenbrandt

October 30, 1971 - February 4, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Laura Lynn Hildenbrandt, 47, died suddenly February 4th, 2019 at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was a committed mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who lovingly poured into her daughters, friends, and family. She was an active member of Ocean View Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, SC and enjoyed many long-time friendships there.

She is clothed with strength & dignity and she laughs without fear of the future.

When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instruction with kindness. Proverbs 31:25-26

Laura will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her passion for life and beautiful smile radiated her love for Christ and for others. Her personal life was centered around her investment in her two daughters and the desire to raise them in a Christ honoring way. Throughout her life she traveled many parts of the world and spent the majority of her professional life serving others through the travel industry.

Laura was born on October 30th, 1971 in Allentown, PA to Lynn D. Rassler (deceased) and James T. Doster of Saraland, AL. Laura is survived by daughter Alexis Hildenbrandt of Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter Alyssa Hildenbrandt of Myrtle Beach, SC; step-father Stephen A. Munyan of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandparents George and Janet Rassler of Allentown, PA; brother Andrew Doster of Perkasie, PA and his wife Marcie; brother Jeffrey Doster of Macungie, PA and his wife Michelle; brother Bryan Doster of Mt. Pleasant, SC and his wife Stephanie; brother Michael Doster of Macungie, PA and his wife Emily; brother Stephen Steely of Glen Gardner, NJ and wife Kristin; and a host of devoted uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. She was also survived by her loving fiancé, Chris Comfort and his children of Charlotte, NC.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, service at 11am with reception following.

Flowers can be sent to Ocean View Baptist Church in memory of our beloved Laura. Our church has also set up a fund for her daughters, Alexis and Alyssa. If you would like to make a memorial contribution towards this fund, kindly write a check to Ocean View Baptist Church in Laura's memory.

Please sign, send messages, or memories to the family at





910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

