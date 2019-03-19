Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Hyman. View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos



September 29,1928 - March 17, 2019

Conway, SC

Laura Mae Ludlam Hyman, 90, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Conway Medical Center. She was a resident of Anderson Oaks Assisted Living Facility. A lifelong native of Conway, SC, Laura was born on September 29, 1928. She was the daughter of Theodore (Ted) Levi Ludlam and Gussie O'Leathia Jordan Ludlam (Lee/Mammy). She is predeceased by her beloved husband Elic, who passed away in 1995 after 46 years of marriage. When Laura and Elic retired, they bought a motor home and took to the highway. They traveled to Florida during the winter and spent their days in Lakeland Florida at Lake Kissimmee, where they fished and socialized with other retirerees. They enjoyed many winters there. Laura is survived by three daughters: Sandra Hyman of Spartanburg, SC; Connie Hyman, of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and Pamela Hyman Schwartz of Boca Raton, Florida. In addition to her children, she is survived by 5 grandchildren: Laura Wates (Don),of Columbia; Alan Terrill (Lantye) of Columbia; Christine (Brett) Schoem of Mount Pleasant; Michael Schwartz of Tampa, Florida; and Max Schwartz of Boca Raton, Florida. Surviving great grandchildren include: Sadie Conine of Columbia; Finley Shoem of Mount Pleasant; and Grant Terrill of Columbia. After Elic's death, his brothers and their children became Laura's extended family. She is survived by her dear brother-in-law, LB Hyman of Conway, and a sister-in-law Pauline Hyman Moore of Greenwood, SC and many nieces and nephews. Laura is predeceased by two sisters, Annabelle Ludlam Snipes and Josephine Ludlam Todd. Laura was an elementary school teacher and librarian for 30 years in the Horry County Schools. She was a graduate of Conway High School and Winthrop College. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Conway. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday at Goldfinch Funeral Home Conway Chapel with Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Gail Harrelson, who remained a steadfast friend and companion, who selflessly gave of her time to care for Laura. The family would also like to thank the staff at Anderson Oaks( too many to name), who were so accommodating taking her to appointments, communicating with family and providing a safe and loving environment during Laura's stay there. The family requests that donations be made to The Shepherd's Table, PO Box 1782, Conway, SC 29528. Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway, SC is in charge of arrangements.





606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

