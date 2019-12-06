Laura M. Zaloga
Myrtle Beach
Laura M. Zaloga, 90, died December 1st, 2019, at her residence at The Palmettos.
Born in Maybrook, NY, February 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha Blanchard. After teaching cosmetology for 20 years in NY, she and her husband, Leo P. Zaloga moved to Myrtle Beach in 1982. Laura Volunteered for 62 years at the Red Cross. She also volunteered at the Grand Strand Senior Center, was a part of TOPS for many years, enjoyed her craft groups; and most recently a good life at the Palmetto's playing bingo, crafting, reading and watching judge shows and Duke Basketball.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leo P. Zaloga, and her son, Leo T. Zaloga. She is survived by son Dr. Gary Zaloga and wife Barbara, son James Zaloga and wife Kate, daughter-in-law Darlene Zaloga, grandchildren Steve (wife Lydia), Stacey, and Alicia, and her great-grandchildren Alexander and Victoria.
Thank you to all her care givers at the Palmetto's and to CARiS Healthcare.
In lieu of a service, donations can be made in Laura's name to Fisher House Foundation, helping military families. www.FisherHouse.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 6, 2019