Lawrence A. Tanilli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence A. Tanilli
November 23, 1951 - June 22, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lawrence A. Tanilli, 68, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born November 23, 1951 in Harrison Township to the late Leo R. and Lena F. (Monzi) Tanilli. Lawrence has lived most of his life in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he was an iconic Musician and entertainer. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Highlands High School in 1969. Lawrence enjoyed exercising, the beach, riding his bike and was a Steeler fan. And more than anything else, he enjoyed entertaining his family, friends and fans. He was adored by so many. One of the nicest guys you could ever meet. We are going to miss him so much. One of his many philosophies in life was, "Your talent is God's gift to you, and what you do with it is your gift back to God."
Survivors include his son Anthony L. (Denise) Tanilli, of Lower Burrell and grandson Braiden Tanilli. His siblings, David M. (Janie) Tanilli, of Buffalo Twp., Mark J. (Grace) Tanilli, of Natrona Heights, Robert C. (Ann) Tanilli, of West Deer Twp. and Maria A. Tanilli, of Washington, PA. His nieces and nephews Brittany A. Bock, Rachel S. Tanilli, Morgan Tanilli and Christian Tanilli. Also surviving is his beloved Patricia Koczan, her son Jeff and Granddaughter Maren.
Gathering of family and friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM in the Duster Funeral Home, Inc. 347 E 10th Ave, Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private. VISIT: dusterfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 29, 2020
A wonderful entertainer, true friend, positve influence, and awesome representative of his home. Godspeed Larry....
Tim Sells
Acquaintance
June 29, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janet Nechkash
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved