Lawrence A. Tanilli
November 23, 1951 - June 22, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lawrence A. Tanilli, 68, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born November 23, 1951 in Harrison Township to the late Leo R. and Lena F. (Monzi) Tanilli. Lawrence has lived most of his life in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where he was an iconic Musician and entertainer. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Highlands High School in 1969. Lawrence enjoyed exercising, the beach, riding his bike and was a Steeler fan. And more than anything else, he enjoyed entertaining his family, friends and fans. He was adored by so many. One of the nicest guys you could ever meet. We are going to miss him so much. One of his many philosophies in life was, "Your talent is God's gift to you, and what you do with it is your gift back to God."
Survivors include his son Anthony L. (Denise) Tanilli, of Lower Burrell and grandson Braiden Tanilli. His siblings, David M. (Janie) Tanilli, of Buffalo Twp., Mark J. (Grace) Tanilli, of Natrona Heights, Robert C. (Ann) Tanilli, of West Deer Twp. and Maria A. Tanilli, of Washington, PA. His nieces and nephews Brittany A. Bock, Rachel S. Tanilli, Morgan Tanilli and Christian Tanilli. Also surviving is his beloved Patricia Koczan, her son Jeff and Granddaughter Maren.
Gathering of family and friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM in the Duster Funeral Home, Inc. 347 E 10th Ave, Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private. VISIT: dusterfh.com
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 30, 2020.