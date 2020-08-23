1/1
Lawrence Dodd
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Ernest "Larry" Dodd
Myrtle Beach
Larry Dodd, age 75, passed away on August 14, 2020, following a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on June 17, 1945, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Ernest Raymond Dodd and Freda Kimmel Dodd, who predeceased him. He graduated with the class of 1963 from South Hagerstown High School. He was of the Christian Faith and was a member of the Hagerstown Church of the Brethren while living in Hagerstown.
In 1965, Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with distinction for 21 years. He was lauded as an instructor/expert in his specialty and awarded numerous medals for exemplary performance and leadership. He retired in 1985 from the USAF with the rank of Master Sergeant. He then established Larry's Auto Clinic, an RV and Auto repair shop in Myrtle Beach, SC. For 35 years, he served with the motto "quality, honesty, and pride in auto repair." He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife Betty White-Dodd and her family; his daughter Azure Lynn Dodd Byrd, her husband John Byrd, and their children Zane Lawrence Harper (14) and Audrey Grace Byrd (10); his son Ryan David Dodd and Jessica Bell, all of Myrtle Beach; his sister, Ruth Ann (Dodd) Henneberger and husband William of Hagerstown, MD; his foster sister Marie (May) Nicholson, and her family of Frederick, MD. He was predeceased by his former wife and the mother of his children, Sharilyn (Rempel) Dodd.
Larry will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, to be followed by a public memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 22, 2020
I loved Larry like a father, as mine had passed away before I was born. His daughter has been my Best Friend since 5th grade (1986) and we had many sweet memories. I will miss him daily and thank you for a wonderful service.
Stacey Chapman
Family
August 21, 2020
Larry advised us not to buy our 20 year old Winnebago. We didn't listen. Larry said a trip across country, Utah and back, would be no problem. We listened. Thank you, friend and motorhome mentor, for all you did for us. We miss you. And, by the way, the jerry rigged cab air condition worked perfectly!
Bob Freit & Jacque Moore
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved