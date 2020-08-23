Lawrence Ernest "Larry" DoddMyrtle BeachLarry Dodd, age 75, passed away on August 14, 2020, following a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.Born on June 17, 1945, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Ernest Raymond Dodd and Freda Kimmel Dodd, who predeceased him. He graduated with the class of 1963 from South Hagerstown High School. He was of the Christian Faith and was a member of the Hagerstown Church of the Brethren while living in Hagerstown.In 1965, Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with distinction for 21 years. He was lauded as an instructor/expert in his specialty and awarded numerous medals for exemplary performance and leadership. He retired in 1985 from the USAF with the rank of Master Sergeant. He then established Larry's Auto Clinic, an RV and Auto repair shop in Myrtle Beach, SC. For 35 years, he served with the motto "quality, honesty, and pride in auto repair." He was loved and respected by all who knew him.Larry is survived by his wife Betty White-Dodd and her family; his daughter Azure Lynn Dodd Byrd, her husband John Byrd, and their children Zane Lawrence Harper (14) and Audrey Grace Byrd (10); his son Ryan David Dodd and Jessica Bell, all of Myrtle Beach; his sister, Ruth Ann (Dodd) Henneberger and husband William of Hagerstown, MD; his foster sister Marie (May) Nicholson, and her family of Frederick, MD. He was predeceased by his former wife and the mother of his children, Sharilyn (Rempel) Dodd.Larry will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, to be followed by a public memorial service.