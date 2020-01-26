Lawrence Robert Ronning

Lawrence Robert Ronning
December 29, 1938 - January 15, 2020
Eau Claire, WI
Lawrence Robert Ronning, 81, passed away peacefully in Eau Claire, WI on January 15, 2020.
Larry was born in Chicago, IL December 29, 1938 to Josephine and Robert Ronning. He earned his bachelor's degree at UW Whitewater and later his CPA. He proudly ran Hemispheric Travel in Beaver Dam and Madison, WI until he retired and moved to Little River, SC where he lived the past 28 years. He loved to golf, cook & tell Norwegian jokes. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Ronning, his children James Ronning and Greg Ronning as well as James Hankes, Jessica Franko, and Jon Hankes.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 26, 2020
