"Lee" Issac Stanley Lewis, Jr.
August 7, 1963 - December 31 2019
Murrells inlet
"Lee" Issac Stanley Lewis, Jr., age 56, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Lee Lewis was born in Conway, a son of the late Stanley Lewis and the late Gail Martin Beam. He attended Belin United Methodist Church and was owner and operator of Lee Lewis Heating and Air as well as Lee Lewis Construction. Mr. Lewis enjoyed attending Barrett-Jackson Auto Auctions, spending time with his family and friends, and being outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Penny Reeder.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Missy Dawsey Lewis; four brothers, Jeff Lewis of Clover, Randall Lewis of Cherryville, NC, Brian Lewis (Jackie Johnson), Jody Lewis (Emily) all of Conway; step-mother, Juanita Lewis of Conway; and his nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Kelly Snelgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Aynor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Collin's Kids, P. O. Box 301, Conway, SC 29528 or Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Ovarian Cancer Research, Att. Casey Fischesser, 3333 Burnett Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or online at https://giving.cincinnatichildrens.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 3, 2020