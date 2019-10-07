Leila J. Johnson
Aynor
Leila J. Johnson, age 103, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House.
Ms. Johnson was born October 5, 1916 in Galivants Ferry, SC a daughter of the late Ulric Asbury and Docia Allen Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by six brothers, W. Hampton Johnson, R. Leon "Lee" Johnson, M. Laneau Johnson, Tolar B. Johnson, Hoyt M. Johnson, and E. Loyd Johnson and four sisters, Rushie C. Johnson, Nancy J. Todd, Lille M. Rabon, and Isla L. Thornton.
Ms. Johnson is survived by seventeen nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rehobeth United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Black officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.
Memorials may be sent to Berea Baptist Church, 4287 Joyner Swamp Road, Galivants Ferry, SC, 29544 or to the Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4714 Nichols Highway, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 7, 2019