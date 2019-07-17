Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Home Carolina Forest Chapel View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Home Carolina Forest Chapel View Map Send Flowers Notice



May 13, 1949-July 8, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Leon L. Nowakowski, age 70, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Embrace Hospice House.

Born May 13, 1949 in Norristown, PA, he was the son of the late Leon and Helen Dragon Nowakowski. Mr. Nowakowski was a member of St. Paul's Church in Conway and an avid golfer and bowler. He was devoted to his church, family, and friends, whom he enjoyed spending time with. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Leon Nowakowski, a brother, Joseph Nowakowski and his late wife, Sharron Walker Nowakowski.

Surviving are his fiancé of Myrtle Beach, Carole vanSickler; one son, Jason Nowakowski of PA; four daughters, Leigh Anne Stockbridge (Gary) of NJ, Laurie Rock of TX, Samantha Hutchinson (Kevin) of NJ, and Serena Nowakowski of PA; a step-daughter Krystle Green, husband Michael, and sons Brantley and Van of FL; six grandchildren, Rhianna and Dylan Stockbridge, Adeline Rock, Chase Powderly, Sydney Nowakowski, and Peyton Hutchinson; and one brother, Dennis Nowakowski and wife Sue Ellen of PA.

A visitation at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest will start at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM with The Rev. Jason Collins officiating from St. Paul's Church.

The family request no flowers, donations may be made to MAMA Cass Cats at 4720 Hwy 17 S #B Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Make checks payable to Cats Meow Veterinary hospital.

Please sign the online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





