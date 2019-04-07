Leona M. Zawislak
May 27, 1933 - March 21, 2019
Pawleys Island
Leona M. Zawislak, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on May 27, 1933 in Lafferty, Ohio to the late Emil Hupcik & Helen Marcus Hupcik. A Celebration of Lee's life will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul's Waccamaw United Methodist Church, 180 St. Paul's Place, Pawleys Island, SC 29585. To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
