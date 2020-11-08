Leonard John Woodhurst
June 3, 1927 - November 1, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Leonard John Woodhurst of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on November 1, 2020 at his son's home in Centreville, MD. He was 93.
Born on June 3, 1927, in London, England, he was the son of the late Jim and Elsie May Fedden. Leonard was called to National Service by the British Royal Army and spent 3 yrs. in Germany following WWII. Leonard, his wife, Jean and son, Stephen immigrated to the United States in February 1958.
Leonard is survived by his sons Stephen Woodhurst (Darlene) of Centreville, MD; Darryl Woodhurst (Dani) of Ft. Worth, Texas; sister Vi Robinson of Mundesley, England. Grandchildren Jennifer Booher (Christopher); Nicolette Hickman (Mark); Dustin Woodhurst (Amanda); Erin Woodhurst; Shannon Woodhurst; Jordan Woodhurst; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Jean Audrey (Adams) Woodhurst; sister Joyce Lance; brother in laws Robbie Robinson; and Derek Lance. Services will be private.
