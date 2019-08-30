Leroy (Lee) Fromang
August 1, 1941 - August 27, 2019
Surfside Beach
Leroy (Lee) Fromang, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2919.
Lee was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 1, 1941, to the late Elizabeth and Leroy Fromang. Prior to retirement in South Carolina, he was employed by Chrysler Corp., and served in the United States Army Reserve. For retirement, Lee enjoyed playing his favorite sport, golf, and spending time with his family and friends and at the beach.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; two daughters, Donna Eggers (Joseph) and Eileen Kaiser (Tony); two grandsons, Logan Eggers and Grady Kaiser; a granddaughter, Sydney Kaiser; a sister, LaVerne McManemy; a number of nieces and nephews, all of St. Louis; and Shirley's extended family.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Brooks.
Funeral services will be at four o'clock Saturday afternoon, August 31, 2019, in All Saints Church at Pawleys Island. Officiating will be The Rev. Robert L. Grafe, Jr. A reception will follow immediately in the ACTS Building of the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lee's name to: All Saints Church, 3560 Kings River Rd., Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 30, 2019