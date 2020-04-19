Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice



Myrtle Beach, SC

Leslie Heyniger Campbell, 67, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home. Born August 9, 1952 in Neptune, NJ, daughter of the late William and Janet (Wischusen) Heyniger.

Ms. Campbell was a graduate of Clemson University and Coastal Carolina University's nursing program. She was a passionate supporter of Clemson athletics and never missed a Clemson Tigers football game. She also instilled that passion in her children who both followed in her footsteps to study at Clemson. She worked as a registered nurse for multiple decades, including half of her career spent working in the emergency room at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. During that time, she helped thousands of people regain their health and was known for her compassionate bedside manner in her interactions with patients. Her call to duty included assisting with disaster response as part of FEMA's emergency response program. She always enjoyed the outdoors. Leslie's love for the ocean began when she was a child growing up on the coast of Sea Girt, NJ and she was an avid surfer in her youth. She relocated to the SC coast upon graduating from Clemson University. Leslie always enjoyed the beach with family or a good book. She also loved to run, bike, ski, and hike. She was well traveled and a foodie. She appreciated all culinary experiences. In her later years, she was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren whether it was a holiday gathering, quick lunch, dinner out or watching a game or movie.

Survivors include a son, Joseph Colton "J.C." (Andrea) Campbell of Denver, CO; a daughter, Alysha (Kevin) DeRenzo of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandchildren Rome & Lleyton; cousin Rich & (Samme) Heyniger of Verona, NJ. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Louis "Butch" Heyniger.

Send messages to the family at





