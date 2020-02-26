Letha Rebecca "Becky" Morgan Miller (1964 - 2020)
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Socastee Baptist Church
3690 Socastee Blvd
Myrtle Beach, SC
Notice
Letha Rebecca "Becky" Morgan Miller
Myrtle Beach
Letha Rebecca "Becky" Morgan Miller, 54, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, and Myrtle Beach, SC, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home in Bedfordshire, England. The oldest of 5 children, Becky was born in Jacksonville, FL, to Millie [now Skowronski] and Melvin Morgan on August 27, 1964. Becky is survived by her husband, John McCullen, of Hampshire, England, and 4 daughters: Laura Satterfield, Callie Miller, Monica Miller, and Samantha Miller.
A service and a celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 am at Socastee Baptist Church, 3690 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Arrangements by Goldfinch Funeral Homes Beach Chapel, 11528 Frontage Rd., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 26, 2020
