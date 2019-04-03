Sara "Lib" Howard
August 19, 1931 - April 1, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Sara "Lib" Howard, age 87, wife of the late Harry W. Howard, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on August 19, 1931 in Conway, SC to Arthur and Sadie Causey Harper. Mrs. Howard was predeceased by one son, Joe Howard.
She was a member of Union United Methodist Church. She was a retired public school teacher at Myrtle Beach High School. Mrs. Howard was a graduate from Winthrop University with a B.A.in Education.
She is survived by one daughter, Jan Haga (Les); 6 grandchildren Michelle Haga, Stacey Kirk (Sam), Cristy Harris, Lyndsey Haga, Katelyn Pope and Wake Haga; 8 great-grandchildren, Kailah Howard, Jacob Kirk, Hannah Harris, Alex Kirk, Jackson Harris, Kamryn Brown, Lily Kirk and Sarah Harris.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Union United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Brittan and Rev. Chris Arries officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church 4491 Hwy 701, Conway, SC 29527, and Embrace Hospice, 1318 3rd Avenue, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
